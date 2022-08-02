Newcomer RB Raum will welcome Werner back

Leipzig. RB Leipzig newcomer David Raum will welcome back Timo Werner.

“As you can see, he is struggling a little bit. I will say now if there is an opportunity I will be happy to have him here. Of course this is not my decision, but he is a great player with an excellent level,” said the national player after his first training session in Leipzig.

However, the 24-year-old left-back is also restricted. “That is not my subject. I can only say something about Timo in general. The way I met him in the national team, Timo, is a wonderful man with whom I get along very well,” Raum said, adding: “But also on the pitch, he knows Everyone, he was crazy at RB Leipzig at the time. And I took the step to England.”

Raum, who moved from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim to the Saxon Bundesliga club, signed a five-year contract with RB until June 30, 2027. “Every player dreams of taking the next step. For me, that means gaining experience in the Champions League and getting a foothold there.”

He also wants to face the competitive situation with Marcel Halstenberg and Angelino, who surprisingly took part in training on Tuesday. “When you play the Champions League, it is always clear that another player plays in your position. Angelino is the best left-back, and he has a great position at the club. But I focus on myself, we are different types of players,” Raum said. Iron”, where he can practice his extreme fast races.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220802-99-247215 / 2 (dpa)



