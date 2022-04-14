New York subway shooting suspect arrested

Police sources, citing CNN and other media, reported that the alleged perpetrator of Wednesday’s shooting in a New York subway station, Frank James, was arrested shortly after Wednesday afternoon.

According to the chain, the 63-year-old black man in the East Village strip, south of Manhattan, was arrested by two customers, after a passerby noticed him on the street, photographed him and posted the photo on Twitter. The police have not yet revealed the details.

Newspaper New York Post He even posted pictures of the moment he was arrested, showing the man riding in a police car without putting up any resistance.

Police offered a $50,000 reward for anyone who helped capture James, who had been on the run for more than 24 hours. Although his image has spread in all media since Tuesday noon.

James is accused of being the sole culprit of the shooting that left 10 people with gunshot wounds plus many of them drunk in a New York subway car, which he got into while throwing two cans of smoke before starting to shoot, seemingly at random.

Gunshot wounds and poisoning

Ten people were shot and several others were drunk or bruised.

Apparently, according to the media on Wednesday, James suffers from some form of mental illness because of which he has been admitted to specialized medical centers, an experience he later described as “terrifying.”

He was also the owner of a YouTube account in which he posted a large number of messages with violent content. In it he mixed racial resentment, conspiracy theories and a focus on Mayor Eric Adams, which explains why police on Tuesday beefed up the security of the official, who is currently locked up in his home with covid-19.

