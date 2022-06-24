New Team – Sports

It is possible to lose track of all the Germans out and about on Thursday in Eichenried. “Which one is this?” It was a question that was heard many times from the spectators, who were already in great numbers on the first day of the BMW International Open: No wonder so many local athletes could also be seen at the home championship. Fifteen professional golfers and two amateurs from Germany are taking part in the tournament in Eichenried this year – and based on this number alone one can conclude that things are not going too badly in German golf at the moment.

“I’ll be honest: I’m very happy with that,” Hurley Long said on Thursday when asked how it feels to be the best German on the European Tour at the moment. Long, 26, currently at number 30 in the season rankings, has established himself at the highest level in Europe this year – which isn’t always easy when she’s considered a superb talent of all time. In 2017, at the age of 22, Long played a 61-shot round at Pebble Beach, one of the finest golf courses in the world, and became a celebrity there because all the legends of the game couldn’t have played better than him; His record in California still stands today.

Competing with the best in the world from a young age has clear benefits from a sporting perspective

Long is one of the group of German golfers that has grown in recent years: in 2015, after school, he went to the USA to play golf in Texas. Competing yourself with the best in the world at a young age has clear advantages from an athletic point of view, and American universities also offer a good program for their students: once you enter, you get curated athletic curricula and plans, access to best practice facilities and you don’t have to worry about organizing tournaments or planning life. – The focus is only on the golf course. In addition to Long, professionals like Thomas Rosenmüller of Eichenried, who is now playing on the second highest-grossing tour in the US, crossed the Atlantic very early and are now drawing on the experience gained at a young age. The same goes for Matti Schmid, who was named Young Player of the Year on the European Tour last year.

Open the detail view “I am a man who needs more time for many things.” Nikolai von Dillingshausen. (Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Nico von Dillingshausen chose a slightly different path. From Germany, he went on the Pro Golf Tour, a small European qualifying series that brought Martin Kaymer into a professional world years before him. “I’m a guy who needs more time to do a lot of things,” says Dillingshausen. He gradually made his way from the junior golf world to the grand golf realm, without the comfort of an elite university. He still remembers a first-time winning check for 400 euros to take him 20th in a championship in Egypt: “I was happy at first, but then I did the math and realized I couldn’t even use it to pay for my trip.”

From the lowest level, Dellingshausen made his way into the European elite. Even if the start is different, there are similarities: Despite his college education, Long proved himself again in the small Pro Golf Tour before he made the move. Both are now able to achieve the victory they had hoped for in Germany for so long. “The guys do a really great job,” says Marcel Sim, who is 41, at a different point in his career. Sim’s four wins on the European Tour were overtaken only among German players by Martin Kaymer, Alex Seca and Bernhard Langer, the old team that had to play German golf alone for so long. “It was just Kaymer, Cejka, Langer, Siem. Today we have five or six people doing well. What DGV is doing right now seems to be working,” Sim says.

Not everyone wants to take a life-changing step permanently to the United States as Langer once did

In recent years, the golf association has been able to create more high-level financing in Germany, along with sites such as St Leon Root, where private investors such as Dietmar Hopp have invested a lot of money to give young German players similar terms to those. in the United States. “These clubs are very maturely promoting the sport,” says Dillingshausen, who learned to play golf at Hubbellrath Golf Club near Düsseldorf.

What the younger generation is still missing is a step further from the European standard. Kaymer’s tour of Europe career gave him a notoriety – but only his victories at the major tournaments managed to earn him international status. Today he begs patience for his successors in Germany: “I think it’s important to give the young professionals enough time,” says Kaymer, who has been a role model for today’s generation like Bernard Langer with his big wins for him.

The Big Four – three in the US and one in the UK – will play an increasingly important role in the world of golf that is now realigning itself between rounds in the US, Europe and Saudi Arabia. Young Germans are well aware of this. Not everyone wants to make a life-changing move to the US like Langer once did, but they do want to play the big events every year with a base in Europe: “The PGA Tour is a great thing,” says Hurly Long: “But as a kid I dreamed so many things. : Digging the big pitches, here in Europe – and achieving big victories.”