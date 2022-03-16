New sanctions from the European Union and the United States against Russia, which retaliates with its sanctions against the United States

The world is tightening the circle of sanctions around Russia, and Moscow is responding by applying them in turn to US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who will be banned from entering the country. In the morning, the Council of the European Union gave the green light to the fourth package of measures against Russia: among the measures there is a ban on transactions with Russian state-owned enterprises operating in various sectors, in particular the military and industrial complex; Exports of steel goods, but also luxury and expensive cars will also be banned “to directly influence the country’s elites”, and finally, active rating agencies in the European Union will not be able to assign ratings to Russia and its companies as exporters, which is another obstacle to Moscow’s access to financial markets.

“This is another serious blow to the economic and logistical foundations on which Putin is building and financing the invasion of Ukraine,” commented EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell. Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis added that he intends to apply increased “pressure on Russia” to stop “aggression” against Ukraine. “We have already presented four sanctions packages and are ready to work on further measures,” Dombrovskis explained. The Kremlin responded dryly, which together with spokesman Dmitry Peskov specified that the Russian economy had not been “crushed” by Western sanctions and “all the difficulty is an opportunity for development.” Therefore, Russia, in turn, imposed sanctions on Biden, Blinken and other prominent figures in American politics, such as Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the head of national security, Jake Sullivan and his deputy, Dalip Singh, Joint. Chiefs General Mark Milley, CIA Director William Burns, White House spokesman Jen Psaki, Biden’s son Hunter and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton: Measures include a ban on entry to Russia and an asset freeze, but they do not prevent senior officials. if it is necessary.

The United States also decided to apply new sanctions against Russia as well as against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his family. For its part, the British government led by Boris Johnson has included 370 other names of Russian figures in the blacklist of those subject to sanctions, due to which assets available in the United Kingdom are expected to be frozen and travel prohibited. The new list includes prominent politicians such as former President Dmitry Medvedev and current Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, but also Peskov himself and Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova, as well as the Internet Research Agency cited by London. As the “notorious Russian dwarf plant”. Britain then imposed sanctions on the import of a number of goods from Russia, including vodka.

Sanctions against Moscow from around the world are multiplying: Canada has announced new measures in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including restrictions on 15 Russian officials who allowed and supported President Vladimir Putin’s choice to invade the country. Japan also decided to tighten sanctions against Russia and Belarus, adding nearly 300 items to the list of non-exportable products, including technologies for military purposes. Japan’s Ministry of Economy and Trade said the export ban, which also includes semiconductors, advanced systems for communications equipment and design software for chip manufacturing, will start this weekend, and the ban also concerns Japan-made technological equipment used. for oil refining. Some exceptions can be made for purely humanitarian reasons.