New rules set for seeking asylum at the US border

New rules for seeking asylum at the US border went into effect Tuesday. The government hopes that these measures will speed up procedures, which can currently represent traffic jams of up to several years.

Alejandro Mallorcas, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, reported in a report Release Most recently, the new rule focuses on phases that seek to reduce “processing times and the backlog of years in immigration courts.”

right Now immigrants Upon reaching the US border he should show real fear, according to Published information by Homeland Security, Citizenship, and Immigration Services (USCIS).

USCIS officials will now have the authority to consider asylum applications from individuals “subject to urgent removal who demonstrate a fear of persecution or torture during the required credible fear assessment.”

So far, these cases have been adjudicated by immigration judges attached to an office of the Department of Justice.

The DHS document notes that the measure applies only to those who have been placed under a deportation order as of May 31. “The rule applies prospectively and only to adults and their families who are placed in urgent deportation proceedings, and indicate intent to seek asylum, or fear of persecution or torture, or fear of returning to their country of origin, after the date the rule became effective. Information indicates that the rule does not apply to Unaccompanied minors.

The Department of Homeland Security has arranged two locations for immigrants in Texas to conduct a phone asylum eligibility interview with an officer, and if accepted, they will be transferred to USCIS.

Referrals to USCIS for asylum will be limited to those who indicate a preference for residency in the following cities: Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Newark, or San Francisco.

Applicants who receive a negative decision have the possibility to have the case reviewed.

After the positive determination, “the asylum eligibility interview must be conducted no later than 21 days and no later than 45 days after the positive credible fear determination.”

If an immigration judge determines the person is ineligible, they may be expelled immediately.

