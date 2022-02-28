New release as Nigerian government tells British court how Etete was fraudulently affected by paying $1 billion in OPL 245 deal

The Nigerian government has informed a court in London, United Kingdom of the role of former Nigerian Oil Minister Dan Ait and former Federation Attorney General and Minister of Justice Mohamed Adok in the fraudulent receipt of millions of dollars. – OPL245 agreement withheld.

This was stated by the Government in its presentation to the High Court of Justice of the Commercial and Property Court of the Admiralty of England and Wales and the Commercial Court in a suit brought against JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA

Court documents obtained by SaharaReporters exclusively show that the Nigerian government has accused Etete and Adoke of receiving funds through a third party in the OPL245 deal.

In the court document, the Nigerian government claimed that Etete was awarded the $2 million OPL245 contract and indicated that Adoke misled the government to re-enter into a deal in the interest of the individual.

The government also said: “In 2011, on Adoke’s advice, Nigeria entered into settlement agreements, including the Malabu Block 245 Agreement, under which the Government pledged to pay just over $1 billion to Malabo in connection with their alleged rights to OPL 245, which after That granted the rights to two oil giants, Shell and Eni.

“In August 2011, Nigeria’s Minister of Justice, General Muhammad Adok, and Nigeria’s Minister of State for Finance, Yerima Ngama, at the request of President Goodluck Jonathan, coordinated two payments from the accounts of the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (‘FRN’) totaling approximately $800 million to Malabo.

“Once JPM made the payments in 2011 and 2013, the money was laundered through shell companies and the Nigerian Exchange Office, and Ojo and Adoke later received very large sums and real estate resulting from the payments, while Etete received hundreds of millions.”

The Nigerian government indicated that an investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission into Malabo dealings showed that Malabo and other shell companies (and subsidiaries of those companies) received some money sent from FRN accounts.

The government added: “It has been reported that many of the fronts and subsidiaries mentioned above are just fronts for many Nigerian politicians who eventually got the proceeds of the corruption scheme.”

The Nigerian government has also accused JPMorgan of provoking Etate and Adoc to steal funds when they were made aware of the scandal that rocked the OPL245 deal.

In a court report, the government alleged that JPMorgan refused to comply with a freezing order and an instruction requiring it not to pay $75 million in 2013 to Malabo.

“JPM subsequently received freeze orders which were (i) in London by Energy Venture Partners (“EVP”), owned by a Nigerian, Mr. Obi, and (ii) in New York by International Legal Consulting Limited (“ILCL”), It is a company owned by Russian Mr. Agayev.The Executive Vice President has initiated proceedings in the English courts, claiming that he is entitled to a substantial success fee (about $200 million) from Malabo to help complete the sale of OPL 245. Similarly, the International Law Court has initiated arbitration proceedings against JPM seeking to pay a commission of $65 million from Malabo Meanwhile, JPM received another instruction, which it refused (because it was from two unauthorized locations) to pay less not for service petrol, but now to Malabo, this time in a Lebanese bank account .

Instead, when JPM received additional instructions to make a payment to Malabu, now split (another well-recognized red flag for fraud), and sent to accounts opened by Malabu in two different banks in Nigeria, JPM decided to carry out those instructions without returning the matter to the court.

At least $250 million in payments from 2011 has poured into Etete, hundreds of millions of dollars have gone to companies owned and/or controlled by Abubakar Aliyu (known in Nigeria as “Mr Corruption”), and it has been publicly discovered to be corrupt by before court).

So it was clear that the bank knew there was a risk that if it made the 2013 payment, another $75 million would also be laundered and returned to Nigerian politicians, just like the 2011 payments.

“Despite these bright and well-recognized red flags of fraud and corruption, and despite the suspicion that 2011 payments flowed from JPM through Malabo to the accounts of partners with ties to Nigerian politicians, JPM paid an additional approximately $75 million to Malabo. On 29 August 2013. This was a flagrant breach of his duties towards the National Liberation Front.”

The government claimed that JPMorgan raised its hand and asked what it could do more, indicating that it had no choice but to pay in 2011, noting that there were a number of alternatives open to JPMorgan.

It further indicated that JPM could have refused to implement payment instructions for making payments to non-transparent entities such as Petrol Service and Malabu, but would have paid to the Federal Government account in the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“If the money was placed in this account, it would not be easy for Adoke (or other fraudsters within the FGN) to steal it: because it was part of the FRN Federation account, which was subject to administrative and legislative oversight,” he said. government said.

The government is seeking compensation from the court for the $875 million in damages the government lost as a result of JPMorgan’s actions.

“For all of the above reasons, FRN complaints should be allowed. Through payments, JPM paid $875,740,000.03 in FRN money to fraudsters (including $801,540,000 paid in 2011 and $74,200,000.03). American (paid in 2011).

“This is the amount the FRN has lost as a result of JPM’s gross breach of the five-year duty of care and is the amount to which the FRN is entitled and claims in damages, along with interest accrued since the date of each payment, at the rates set forth in Schedule 4 of the POC,” the Nigerian Government prayed .