New plot details for Rebel Moon, a film directed by Zack Snyder for Netflix

Zack Snyder, now on everyone’s lips as one of the most talked about directors in recent years, Will be back to collaborate with Netflix to make Rebel Moon, an epic sci-fi project strongly inspired by the Star Wars films and Akira Kurosawa. So far, the details about the plot have been very sparse, but the director himself thought about publishing the first synopsis.

“This is a work of fiction that takes place in space, and has nothing to do with Earth. However, there is a society on an ancient planet that has to deal with a group of soldiers from other worlds. They want to feed them, but their requests do not come in good faith and the result most likely leads to complete destruction. for the village. The residents decided to rebel and recruit warriors around the galaxy to join their mission.” guest explained Zack Snyder on the Preston & Steve Show. As was rumored in the past, the story moon rebels It is located in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy Threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Palisarius.

The director revealed it at first moon rebels It was supposed to be a creative move for a more mature project set in the Star Wars universe, and then was canceled when Lucasfilm was acquired by Disney in 2012. The film crew includes Charlie Hunnam (bow tie), Djimon Hounsou (quiet place 2), Ray Fisher (Justice League – True Detective) And the Donna Bay (silent sea), Sophia BoutellaAnd the Jenna Malone (prewar), Staz NairAnd the I DuffyAnd the Charlotte Maggie And the Sky Yang. Snyder also wrote the script for the film along Hittin tea (Former writer of army of the dead) And the Kurt Gunstad (Co-writer for 300). A possible launch window for moon rebels. The director previously shared with Netflix for army of the deada film that marks the director’s return to the zombie genre and the creation of a real world, Expanded with the army of thieves prequel.