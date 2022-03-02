New place: formerly tapas, now pancakes

Featuring Cruffins, a cross between a croissant and a cake: Fabby Shin, co-founder and co-CEO of The Dining Room
Photo: Wong Bergman

Quinoa goes with salad, muffins and croissants are flipped over in the oven, avocados served with sourdough bread: Frankfurt’s Dining Raume Café

FRangfort ⋅ latte macchiato instead of rioja, baked muesli instead of dates wrapped in bacon, walls crisp white instead of dark: Where the Spanish tapas bar Don Juan used to be in Frankfurt in Vargas for many years is now a young café with a concept that originated in Sydney . “Dining room” is the name of a place where salads, small plates, juices and pastries are hybrids that combine the characteristics of, for example, cakes and croissants.

Jacqueline Vogt

Head of the Rhein-Main editorial team at the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

With galleries, convenience stores, pubs, and a Yok-Yok kiosk branch in the station area, Fahrgasse is a pleasant part of downtown, not quite polished nor dilapidated, but not entirely lit by real estate investor scouts.

