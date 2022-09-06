New lottery millionaire in Pforzheim

Pforzheim (svs/pm) – With six numbers correct for lucky millions: In the 6aus49 lottery drawing last Saturday, a lucky man from the Pforzheim region won more than 1.3 million euros. Only the premium number was missing for the grand prize winner.







Photo: Lotto Baden-Württemberg





Super No. 2 was missing to win the jackpot

The player correctly selects the winning numbers 3, 6, 36, 39, 43 and 49 on the ticket. Only number 2 was missing to win the jackpot in the two-digit million range. Nationwide, there was another bull’s-eye in the award category 2. This means that the correct six equals exactly 1,301,652.10 euros, completely tax-free. The odds of this happening were one in 15.5 million.

Printed at the point of acceptance

Lotto Baden-Württemberg does not yet know who the lucky guy is. The lottery ticket was delivered without the customer card at the North Pforzheim lottery admission point. A valid game receipt is now required to claim a prize of over €1.3 million. The player can submit this at any admission point in Baden-Württemberg or directly at the Stuttgart lottery headquarters.

Eleven million lottery win 6aus49

With Saturday hit, there are already eleven new millionaires in Baden-Württemberg this year at Lotto 6aus49 alone. This is how last year’s streak of success continues: in 2021, players in Baden-Württemberg made 39 and thus more millions in lotteries, Eurojackpot and other types of games nationwide.