New incursion of Chinese aircraft into Taiwan’s airspace

China's new invasion of Taiwan. Thirteen military aircraft violated the island's defensive airspace, while it was holding talks in Rome between the director of the Chinese Communist Party's Foreign Affairs Committee, Yang Jiechi, a high-ranking diplomat in Beijing, and the United States' national security adviser, Jake. Sullivan.

According to data from the Ministry of Defense in Taipei, Taiwan’s defense airspace has been violated Five J-16 fighters and seven J-10 fighters, as well as one Y-8, are used for tactical transport.

In response to the raid – one of the highest number of aircraft involved since then On January 23, when 39 Chinese military aircraft violated the island’s defensive airspace Taiwan issued the warning and deployed its missiles to “monitor the activities” of Beijing.

China claims sovereignty over Taiwan and does not intend to give up the island’s “reunification” with the People’s Republic of China.The Taiwan issue remains the most difficult issue to resolve in relations with the United States, and Beijing opposes any form of official contact between Washington officials and the Taipei authorities.