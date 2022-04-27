New Inarritu movie in cinemas and on Netflix by the end of the year – Cinema

(ANSA) – ROME, April 27 – Netflix has acquired Academy Award winner Alejandro G. Inarritu’s new Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths movie. The director is currently in post-production, which is expected to be finished by the fall. Filmed in 65mm and featuring a stunning portrait of Oscar nominee Darius Khundji (Amour, Se7en), BARDO will enjoy a global theater release later this year, including in Mexico, its home country, as well as in the US, Canada, UK, Italy, Spain and Germany and Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavia, the Netherlands, Japan, and Korea among others, before it debuted on Netflix.



Written by Iñárritu and Nicolás Giacobone (who previously collaborated on the Academy Award-winning screenplay Birdman or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance and Biutiful Virtue), BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths is a nostalgic comedy during a character’s epic journey. It tells the story of a famous Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker, who returns to his homeland and works during an existential crisis as he grapples with his identity, family relationships, mad memories, and his country’s past. Look for answers in his past to reconcile those in the present.



Pardo plays Daniel Jimenez Cacho and Griselda Siciliani. In addition to Conji, the director will collaborate with well-known professionals such as the Oscar-winning Mexican designer Eugenio Caballero (Rome, Pan’s Labyrinth) and fashion designer Ana Terrazas (The Duce, Rome). The very private movie was shot in Mexico City, Inarritu’s hometown.



Inarritu won an Academy Award for Best Picture, Direction, and Screenplay in 2014 for Birdman or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance and a second Academy Award for directing a year later for The Revenant, with Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio.



