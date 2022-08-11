New fuel-saving function: Google Maps now provides fuel-saving route planning – navigation – economy

Many drivers use Google Maps to get to their desired destination. The principle is very simple: you get into the car, select the desired destination in the application and turn on the speaker to the desired volume. And the friendly voice actually navigates the driver through traffic and even suggests faster routes between them, if they can be found.

In keeping with the current high fuel prices and the holiday season, when many day trips and short car trips are made, Google now publishes Route option “Plan an eco-friendly route” Navigation application.

on him Blog page The search engine service promises to show you “the most fuel-efficient route as well as the fastest route” if it isn’t already the fastest.

If the fastest route is not the most fuel-efficient, an eco-friendly alternative route is included in the app leaf symbol And the Estimated time of arrival Show.

According to Google, the new route option should include “other factors such as the steepness of the road and traffic congestion in addition to the length of the route” and thus help to “improve potential fuel consumption.”

How do I activate eco-friendly route planning?

open the google maps app .

. In the search box above, type desired destination a.

a. Select bottom left way choice Outside.

Outside. Select the top right Menu item with three dots Outside.

Outside. Choose the top point Route options Outside.

Outside. You can then see the point “The best fuel efficient way” Either enable or disable.

under Engine type You can choose from “Petrol”, “Diesel”, “Electric” or “Hybrid” options and adapt the fuel or energy consumption to your vehicle.

If you really want to plan an eco-friendly route in Google Maps Activate or deactivate in general, then you can make the edit via your Google profile. Choose for this Select your profile picture (or your initials) in the Google Maps application and follow the points “Settings” and “Navigation settings”. Under Route Options, you can then activate or deactivate eco-friendly tracks.

How does Google calculate fuel efficiency?

When calculating the most effective path, Google relies on Information from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), US Department of Energy.

Jeff Gunder, who is responsible for research in the areas of mobility, behavior and modern leadership at NREL, considers the collaboration with Google an “exciting partnership.” NRELE website Call. Thanks to the cooperation, the authority will be able to use the “internally developed competencies Out of the lab, into the streetto put it into practice on a large scale.”





in the so-called “environmental guidance” The road must with Lowest carbon dioxide emissions and the Less fuel consumption Be determined.

For this purpose, factors such as average fuel consumption for the type of engine in question, track height profile, different road types and common traffic patterns (such as “stop and go”) were included in the calculations.

The laboratory bases its calculations on a Self-developed process called “RouteE” (Road Energy Prediction Model). According to the developer, the software should be able to Accurate forecast of energy consumption They are defined for each road segment for different vehicle types.

Random checks as part of Study “RouteE” Expect that the use of the so-called “green guidance” methodology in About 90 percent of all cases “Exactly the route with the lowest fuel consumption has been determined.”

The functionality is not yet available on all devices. However, according to Google, it will be introduced in Germany with immediate effect, and should be available to all Google Maps users for both iOS and Android in the coming weeks.