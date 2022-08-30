New for the national team: Germany will wear these shirts in the future

The German Football Association (DFB) has presented the new jerseys for the national team.

For the first time, the men’s and women’s teams playwear has been designed with a uniform design.

One Unisex TWICE World Cup T-Shirt – The German Football Association (DFB) has introduced a standardized design for the women’s and men’s national teams. The house shirt with a wide black stripe in the center, inspired by the first German shirt from 1908, should be an additional nod to more gender equality.

“It’s a fantastic and strong sign,” said deputy European champion Lina Magul of Bayern Munich. “This shirt symbolizes that we all stand up for football, live the same values ​​together and have one goal. We want to be successful and role models for the many girls and boys who love this sport as much as we do.”

The adidas jersey of the German Football Association celebrates the premiere of the Women’s World Cup qualifiers in Turkey on September 3. “We are looking forward to wearing it at the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup and the 2023 Women’s World Cup,” Majul said.

Serge Gnabry cheers for the new DFB jersey

The shirt number and DFB logo are both placed in gold on the vertical black band. The cuffs are black, and the round collar shows the colors of the German flag. “I like the new home shirt very much,” said Serge Gnabry (also from Munich). “The color combination is so consistent, it would be an honor to play for Germany in the World Cup with this shirt.”

The men’s World Cup will be held in Qatar in the winter (from November 20), and the Women’s World Cup next year in Australia and New Zealand. The mint green outer shirt is still in use for the women’s national team. (AFP/lh)

