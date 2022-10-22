New Catholic Priest for Borna Gethin

Thomas Wiesner was chaplain for the Catholic denominations of Borna and Gethen for five years. Now he’s moving on to Greiz. His successor has already been determined.

Purna / Gethin. Change on top of the Catholic community in Borna and Gethin. Nearly five years later, Reverend Thomas Stein will bid farewell here on October 23. On November 1, he will move to the parish of St. Paul in Gres, Thuringia. Wisner will succeed Reverend Johannes Schulz.

Read more after the announcement

Read more after the announcement

The new priest comes from Zwickau

This 56-year-old man, from Zwickau, has been a priest in Risa until now. Celebrated on weekends 29/30. October welcome services in Borna, Gethen and Bad Laussek.

Presbyter Wisner had been in Thuringia before he came here – as a deacon in the parish of St. Elisabeth in Gera. He compares his relatively short Borna stage to a cereal grain that has been planted and nurtured over the years. The time he spent in Borna was like “a corn cob not quite ready to harvest”. He hopes he “may actually have been able to provide a few new, ripe pills here and there.”

Read more after the announcement

Read more after the announcement

With Wisner, who comes from Willsdorf near Dresden, Ansgar Orgas and parish officer Sabine Bly leave St. Teresa Benedicta’s Diocese of Cross (Edith Stein).

Chaplain Thomas Wisner leaves Borna. © Source: Philip Ram

New parish for two years

The parish was established two years ago. This marked the end of the restructuring of the Diocese of Dresden-Messen between Leipzig and Chemnitz. In addition to the parish of St. Joseph in Borna, it belongs to the dioceses of St. Benno Gethen/Bad Lauseck, Maria the Immaculate Conception in Limbach-Oberfruhna, St. Laurentius in Metoida and Heilig Kreuz in Wiechelburg.

At the time of its founding, the congregation had about 3,700 members and is one of the largest by area in the Diocese of Dresden-Messen. The head of the community is the former Reverend Borna Dietrich Oetler. The main office is in Limbach-Oberfrohna.

The name of the parish at the request of the bishop

The municipality’s current name is the result of a long process of debate. It was the express desire of Bishop Heinrich Timmerevers of Dresden that the congregation bear the religious name of the converted Jew Edith Stein.

Read more after the announcement

Read more after the announcement

Borna Catholic Community was founded in 1919

For many centuries after the Reformation, no Catholic services were offered in Borna. The first of them dates back to 1890. Only the army took part. Then the need increased after more and more workers came to Borna from Catholic regions such as Silesia, Poland and Bavaria. The Catholic community was founded in 1919.