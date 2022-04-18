New building: 50 years center of power in Kronach – Kronach

The birthplace of Lucas Cranach

Among other things, the town hall is now located where it seems was the birthplace of Lucas Cranach, whose 550th birthday the city of Cronach is celebrating this year. This is indicated, among other things, by a plaque on the town hall. Alexander Seuss asserts: “During construction, no one was apparently aware that Cranach was born at this point.” At that time, there were many real estate in the city that could be the birthplace of the artist. “In fact, the house in which he was born was not demolished for the sake of the new building,” explains Stefan Wicklein. All the demolished buildings were much smaller. Crunach’s birthplace may have been demolished too early to create a building space in the middle of the upper town of Cronach.

Where the exceptional artist may have taken his first steps now is, among other things, the combing department. “And my office is also at this point,” says Stefan Weklin. By the way, he could not confirm to what extent this physical proximity to the place of work of the famous city boy affects the daily work in the town hall.