New Big Man for the Dresden Titans

The newcomer joins the Saiquan Jamison, a powerful 2.03m engine from the United States. For whom is the former Finnish Legion the desired counterpart.

Dresden. The contract extension with outstanding performer Grant Tishman was an important signal from the Dresden Titans. Now, the climber in the second basketball league, Bundesliga ProA, has laid another important cornerstone for the team for the upcoming season. Tishman Saikowan native Jamieson is the name of the new man at the center position. He reinforces the attack division of the “Perisen”.

“The league has a good reputation”

The 24-year-old American has been playing this side of the Atlantic for two years now. On his first European assignment as a professional, “Quan” averaged 20.6 points per game and 20.6 very strong rebounds in the Finnish B Division of the Vilpas Vikings Salon. His highest level of the season was 38 rebounds. Even after moving to Surrey Scorcers in 2021, the powerful 2.03m, 104kg team had a season’s best with 14.8 rebounds, this time in the Premier League.

Titans said he really excelled at the rebuilding and worker mentality of the college. “My style has always been to do my part by working hard, all the little things, and doing the dirty work. Strong defense and rebounding are my game. ‘Of course I can throw the ball in the basket,’” Jamison was quoted as saying in the club ad.

“I’m really looking forward to ProA – the league has a good reputation and it’s the right career move for me to develop as a player,” he is convinced. When he’s not playing basketball, he spends a lot of time with computers and technology. He describes himself as a “nerd” and is currently completing a distance learning course in computer science.

Talent is coming too

“We were looking for a big guy who is very good at rebounding and defending a basket, is simply dominant on the board and has a certain sportsmanship. That’s exactly what we get with Saikuan,” said Titans coach Fabian Strauss. “He’s not the biggest, like ‘Big Small’. But he has good foot movement and speed. Thanks to his athletic physique, he can attack with his back and face to the basket.”

And they previously announced the commitment of striker Lukas Zerner. The 21-year-old talent came from last year’s ProB contender, FC Bayern II, and won the German 3×3 Championship in June. Coach “Fabo” Strauss said of the 2.03m Bamberg player, who wants to continue studying in Dresden: “Lucas is a likable and open-minded guy who knows you have to work hard to get better and play at a higher level. He has a lot of sports, and a good shot from the outside. And a body that can also defend four and five.”