New B&B opened on Fischstrasse in the city center

downtown. Lubeck has got a new address for the bed and breakfast. “The Layhead” can be booked at Fischstraße 22 after a year and a half of construction. Catherine Docker-Eckeloff is living her dream with her husband, Lars Ecklof. The Inn: Eight great rooms, including a suite, building with lift, lounge, and patio – Layhead is surprisingly quiet despite its direct street location.

You are supposed to mention the large tiles in front of the entrance to the south. “They come from Barcelona, ​​the city with great boulevards,” says Duker-Ekloff, who knows Spain well. “We always tried to bring something with us from our travels.”

Guests are cultural travelers

The facade is made of red clinker, and the roof is built on gabled roofs. A dense home garden with benches and basins will be created in the yard. There is a view of Saint Marine. Who will be the guests? “It’s likely to be cultural travelers, people who are interested in Lubeck and who want to live in a central place,” says Dücker-Eckloff.

On the ground floor, two of the eight rooms contain the so-called Lübsche Hall, which can be accessed via a staircase. This is how it is built here. The gallery above the bathroom provides space for a third person with additional sleeping space.

House parties and readings in the hall

With the investment, she and her husband stayed at just under 2 million euros. The hall has a floor made of small particleboard, the height of the room is 4.50 meters – Dücker-Eckloff calls it “the room of possibilities”. Later there will be small concerts or readings. “We want to give the culture in the city more space,” says Dücker-Eckloff. The first large-format photos from the “per-seh” gallery are already hanging.

Scandinavian style B&B

Catherine Docker-Ecloff has made her money so far as a video editor. She once said on a talk show that she wanted to go “from digital to analog.” The infectious gene is present in it. Scandinavian style B&B, clear and organised, not so cute. The owners spent a long time choosing the right color. They used a special heavy-duty paint with low values ​​of VOCs (volatile organic compounds that do not enter the air easily).

Oculus, blue wall color

The shade of color worn on the walls is called “illuminated.” The light blue color gray is named after the light coming through the skylight. “In small spaces it appears blue. It looks lighter and more gray in the evening,” says Catherine Docker-Ecklof. According to the B&B manager, it’s “pleasant and never intrusive.” Docker-Ecklof and her husband put a lot of thought into the design of the hotel. “Basic furnishings for the room. You need some calm,” says the owners, who opt for lighter tones all the time. “Not everything has to be new,” says Dücker-Eckloff, who bought a room lamp on Ebay, for example. It’s an inn that keeps on moving. .

The large B&B hall is a “room of possibilities” for the owner. © Source: Lutz Rossler

“We want to continue developing this house,” says Dücker-Eckloff. The photos are still only in the large hall on the ground floor, where events are also planned. “We want to do it in the rooms later,” the woman reveals. They should be seascape motifs, “Works that touch you, perhaps arouse a feeling of longing, but they should not excite you,” that’s what the owner wants.

Front window with wave action

If you look closely, you will see that the windows on the first and second floors are slightly rounded. This means that minute wave motion can be seen at the front of the window. An architectural trick for a better view of Fischstrasse, just like the rooms’ wide window sills, which invite you to sit comfortably, read or look out the window. “I want to create everything I’ve experienced abroad in terms of hospitality in this home,” says Dücker-Eckloff. “I love doing good things for people,” he adds.