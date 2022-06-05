New Australian Prime Minister from Albania visits Indonesia

Australia’s new prime minister, Anthony Albanese, is traveling to Indonesia today, a visit that local analysts say will cement alliances in the region to contain China. We learned this from a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office, who, after winning the May 21 elections, already participated in the Quartet summit in Tokyo with US President Joe Biden and his counterparts from Japan and India. Fumio Kishida and Narendra Modi respectively. In Jakarta, the Albanian will meet with President Joko Widodo, with whom he will discuss in particular trade and investments, as well as bilateral cooperation on climate and energy. The statement also echoed Foreign Secretary Penny Wong’s terms, that the new Australian government is “serious” about its commitment to Southeast Asia.

“We share the primary interest in promoting a more prosperous, stable and secure region, in which sovereignty is respected. “Australia’s partnership with Indonesia is quite natural in this regard,” explains Wong, who will accompany the Prime Minister to Jakarta after he has already visited the island nations of the South Pacific. Darmusomarto, director of the East Asia and Pacific Directorate of the Indonesian Foreign Ministry, told local portal “BenarNews” that Albanians and “Jokowi” could also discuss the Aukus security agreement, signed last year between Australia and the United Kingdom and the United States. The agreement allows Canberra to acquire submarines Nuclear powered Indonesia met with concern.

