Neuville shines with 1-2 for Hyundai

Although he does not feel completely comfortable in his own country i20NAnd the Thierry Nouvel He finished the stage 1.2 seconds faster than his teammate Tanak. After completing the test, Nouvel said, “I had a lot of fun, but tomorrow it will be a completely different world. At the moment I don’t feel comfortable.”

“We’ve made some setup changes to get away and I’m signing up for a better feeling tomorrow.”

Tanak was also struggling with his i20 N throughout the stage, describing his car as “having a life of its own”. However, the two-time winner of the Rally Finland did enough to overtake the Toyota quartet.

More on WRC 2022:



Takamoto Katsuta He led Toyota’s attack, posting the third fastest time despite running his GR Yaris without a boost from the hybrid system.

The Japanese driver was behind Neuville 2.6sec and 0.1sec faster than the local champion Callie RovanperaWhich was warmly welcomed by the large local audience who attended the theatre.

beginner from M Sport at WRC, Gary Hattonenwas the first Rally1 entrant to tackle the stage, and the Finn put a fine mark in his Ford Puma that earned him fifth place, 3.2 seconds behind Neuville.

“It was a great feeling,” said Huttunen, who is coached by two-time world champion Markus Gronholm. “I’m glad I didn’t hit anything, so I think it’s going well for me. It’s nice to feel the power when you open the throttle.”

Elvin Evanswinner of last year’s Rally Finland, completed the event in sixth place ahead of his teammate Esapekka LappiAnd the Pierre-Louis Loubet (M Sport) and Oliver Solberg (Hyundai), which was marked by identical times.

Adrian Formoof M-Sport, completed the top ten, ahead of his teammates Craig Bri s Jose Greensmith.

The rally continues as the teams prepare to tackle the next 10 timed stages.