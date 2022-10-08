Neuburg-Schrobenhausen: home check: life is great in the Neuburg region



In general, the quality of life in the northern district of Neuburg-Schrobenhausen with Dunaumus is good, according to the participants. But there are criticisms, too.

What is going well, and where is there room for improvement? What are the citizens satisfied with, and what exactly do they lack in their place? How comfortable do citizens feel in their home country? That’s what the Neuburger Rundschau and its sister newspapers in the northern Bavarian state of Swabia and the neighboring region of Upper Bavaria wanted to know. For the first time there was a large online survey going on throughout the month of August, home inspection.

Participants were given points in different areas – from zero as the most negative to ten as the most positive evaluation. Results from individual communities are now available and will be published in the coming weeks. We begin today with an overview of the North and the Donaumoos, i.e. the distribution area of ​​Neuburger Rundschau. Specifically, the municipalities of Bergheim, Burgheim, Ehekirchen, Karlshuld, Königsmoos, Neuburg, Oberhausen, Rennertshofen, Rohrenfels and Weichering are highlighted.

The quality of life in the Neuburg-Schrobenhausen region is rated as high

A total of 876 people in the area participated in the home screening. Your general assessment in good Bavarian can be summed up as “Basst scho!”. They got an average of 5.7 points. The hygiene category was ranked best with a score of 8.0, and Bergheim appears to be the best, while Neuburg was far behind in last place when it came to hygiene. Club life and the quality of life in the Neuburg-Schrobenhausen region should also be highlighted positively. With the greatest potential for improvement, the topics of culture, entertainment and public transportation are at the bottom of the ranking.

The municipality of Karlshuld takes first place in the ranking – it is the most popular among those surveyed. On the other hand, Weichering is below the area average and appears behind in the city/municipality ranking. To be fair, it must be said that the Weichering’s participation was very low as there were only ten participants.

The evaluation of club life is particularly positive in Karlsjöld municipality. Survey respondents gave it an average of 8.3 points. All other communities are very close to each other with scores between 7.7 and 7.2 and can also be rated as good scores.

Assessment of quality of life at a similar level. Here too, Karlsjöld municipality tops the rankings. Newburgh comes average in this category, while Burgheim and Rheinfels are rated moderately with 6.2 and 6.0 points.

Citizens from Ehekirchen, Burgheim, Neuburg, Karlshuld and Königsmoos, among others, participated in the home inspection.

The safety assessment is particularly positive in the Ehekirchen community. 8.8 points were awarded for this. In Bergheim and Reinerchofen, citizens do not seem to feel fully protected. Participants were awarded 6.4 and 6.2 points for this aspect.

How good are the grocery stores and retail outlets in your area? This question has been rated best by Karlshuldern. “Donaumoos-Metropole” has a score of 9.1 out of 10 possible points. Neuburg residents seem to be quite satisfied with their offer (8.1). Not surprisingly, Rohrenfels comes last in this category: there is no supermarket, nor any other store in the small town.

Karlshuld also scored in the Seniority Ranking (6.9). But all other communities are at a similar level with ratings between 5.1 and 6.0 points. The municipality of Bergheim took last place (4.3).

The supply of housing as well as rental and real estate prices are rated the best in Oberhausen municipality, closely followed by Ehekirchen. With a score of 4.6, Newburgh takes last place – and it’s no wonder, after all, that prices in the city are higher than those in the municipalities.

Home Check: Among other things, the topics of transportation, children’s and youth offerings, and health care were evaluated

Traffic load is particularly low in Oberhausen municipality. The municipality of Karlsjöld is a low-ranking municipality with the heaviest traffic load at 10th – just behind the city of Newburg.

The diversity and quality of the local gastronomy are given the best ratings by the residents of Ehekirchen. Burgheim and Karlsjöld also did well, with Neuburg taking fourth place. Oberhausen and Reinerchofen bring the rear.

The show for children and young people is rated as the best in Rohrenfels. Weichering and Karlshuld lead by a wide margin. At Rennertshofen, on the other hand, according to the opinion of the respondents, there is still room for improvement.

Medical practices, physiotherapy practices and nursing services – Burgheim residents feel particularly in good hands when it comes to healthcare. They gave it 7.8 points. They are followed by Karlsjöld (7.2), and Neuburg and Oberhausen (6.2 each).

In terms of culture and entertainment, Newburgh can also score points. With a rating of 6.6, the city ranks first in this category, followed by Rohrenfels (5.0) and Karlsjöld (4.9). Bergheim brings the rear end (3.3). An interesting assessment of the participants of local public transport can be seen. Although there is a city bus and train connection in Neuburg, the city is only second to Burgheim. Overall, satisfaction with public transportation in the area is rather poor with an average rating of 4.0. (From A to Z)