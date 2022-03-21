Neuburg-Schrobenhausen: elections for parish councils: this is how the Neuburg district was elected



Plus

Interest in parish council elections in the Archdiocese of Augsburg waned again. Participation is very low, especially in cities.

to

Winfried Rain

On Sunday, new parish councils were elected in more than a thousand Catholic parishes in the Diocese of Augsburg. For the next four years, they would serve as an advisory body to the local pastor on pastoral issues, and as the body of the lay apostle, they would speak as committed Christians on socially important issues.

This article does not end here, but it is reserved for our subscribers. Unfortunately, your browser settings prevent us from displaying a reference to our subscription offer at this point. If you want to continue reading, you can test the PLUS+ offer here. If you are already subscribed to PLUS+, Please login here .