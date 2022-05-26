Neu-Ulm District / Ulm: € 365 ticket Neu-Ulm District: Pupils and trainees need patience



In fact, a €365 youth ticket should be available for the new school year, but nothing will come of it. When can they anticipate the show?

Jonas Clem

In February, the plan was different. The new school year, 1 September to be exact, should start with a €365 ticket for pupils, apprentices and students from the greater Ulm/Neu-Ulm area. But now the project has been postponed. As Kristian Haack of the New Ulm District Office’s Department of Futures and Innovation announced, September is no longer an appropriate date to start due to “many unresolved issues”.

