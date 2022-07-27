Netflix’s iPhone and Android apps redirect to external subscription

Netflix redirects iPhone and iPad users to an external web page to sign up. A change that comes a few months after Apple began allowing “reading” apps that provide access to digital content, such as Netflix and Spotify, to connect to an account registration page on its websites.

Until 2018, Netflix did not provide any external link to sign up, nor did it explain in the iPhone and iPad app how to sign up. Then, users had to go there on their own, on the Netflix website, or else they wouldn’t be able to access the service and use the app without registering. This happened because it was necessary to respect the rules of Apple, which at that time in every way forbade circumvention of the 30% commission on in-app purchases: one way in particular was to prevent developers from sending users out of the app. Link to external registration page.

This obviously confused Netflix users who thought they could do everything from the app. But now, as we said, things have changed because of When downloading the appOn the main screen there is a new red button that reads “netflix.com/join”: by clicking on it, the system warns that you are about to leave the application to access a website not operated by Apple, and thus declines any responsibility for the privacy and security of transactions.

You are about to exit the application and access an external website. You will no longer perform operations through Apple. Accounts created or purchases made outside of this app will be managed by the “Netflix” developer. Your account, saved payment methods, and related App Store features, such as subscription management and refund requests, will not be available. Apple is not responsible for the privacy or security of transactions with this developer.

By confirming your choice, you will be redirected to the Netflix account registration page https://www.netflix.com/signup/registrationbut before proceeding you can also click on the “Discover more” item that says The story has been published on the App Store Where Apple details the exact topic of “apps and transactions on external websites”.

It’s unclear when Netflix started offering this new option, but it doesn’t have to be that long at the time of writing Netflix support page It still says that users cannot access the registration page from the iPhone and iPad app.

While Apple has begun to relax its policies for reading apps like this one, it still has a strict set of guidelines that developers must follow, such as not including any pricing information associated with a registration page. external. Developers also need to request permission to be able to add an external link to their app.