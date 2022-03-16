Netflix will charge an additional fee of S/7.9 for each user who does not live in the same house rmmn | Present

Netflix It announced that it will charge an additional S/7.9 fee in Peru for each user who does not live in the same household as the account holder, as part of its effort to prevent the sharing of passwords for the streaming platform.

This is a test that the company will start in the countries of Peru, Chile and Costa Rica. According to Chegyi Long, director of product innovation at Netflix, password sharing will be allowed. “In a simple and safe way, as long as you pay a little more”.

According to Variety, this action seeks to put pressure so that Netflix’s terms and conditions, which prove that the account Cannot be shared with people outside of your family [del titular]”.

The new options for adding additional accounts will take effect in the following weeks in the three countries where the test will take place.

“We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multi-streaming on our Standard and Premium plan.”Lang noted.

“While these options were hugely popular, they also created some confusion about when and how Netflix could be shared. As a result, accounts are shared between different families, which affects our ability to invest in new TV shows and movies for our members.”he added.

With the new “Add Extra Member” option, Netflix users with Standard and Premium plans will be able to add accounts for up to two people they don’t live with. Everyone will have their own profile, personal recommendations, login and password.

The cost of adding an additional member will be S/7.9 in Peru, 2,380 pesos in Chile, and $2.99 ​​in Costa Rica.

“We will work to understand the usefulness of these features to members in these three countries before we make changes in other parts of the world.”pointed out.

