Netflix vs. Account Sharing, It’s Official: Here Are the Details

After years of rumors about possible restrictions on shared Netflix accounts, Reed Hastings has begun taking the first steps in this sense on an official level. In fact, Important announcement has arrived from Netflix.

More precisely, as I also mentioned before the edge And the 9to5MacOn March 16, 2022, the platform actually announced its intent to launch a file End the phenomenon of account sharing outside the family unit. The official came through Netflix Blogwhere a post signed by Director of Product Innovation Chengyi Long has been published.

The latter reads that features like separate profiles and the ability to start playing content on multiple screens have over the years led to some “confusion” about how to share your Netflix subscription. In the post, there is a specific reference to the fact that People are starting to benefit from underwriting more homesIn addition, this practice is having an impact on the investments that the platform usually makes to bring new films and TV series of particular interest to the catalog.

For this reason, Reed Hastings for the past year has been studying ways to ensure that users can easily and securely share their Netflix subscription. With people outside their families, but paying a little more. Simply put, new features are introduced that allow you to extend your Netflix subscription to other homes as well, but there is obviously an additional cost.

It’s good to specify that At this initial stage, tests will only take place in Chile, Peru and Costa RicaHowever, this is clearly a concrete first step by Netflix against account sharing. In any case, it is interesting to investigate how the streaming platform intends to move forward. Well, with the Extra Member feature, it will be possible for the users of the above mentioned countries to add to their Netflix account Up to two members from outside their familycomplete with a separate password and login, at an additional cost, for example, 2,380 CLP (about 2.71 € at current exchange rates).

For the rest, users outside of the household will be able to keep their profile by moving it to a new account (or sub-account, through the member add-on mentioned above). net of this, we repeat that At the moment, these tests are conducted in a “soft” manner and are not active in the rest of the world. Netflix has in fact stated that it intends to run all case “tests” before implementing a similar process in other countries.