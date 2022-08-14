Netflix TV Series to Watch in August 2022: Our Recommendations

August is a month par excellence dedicated to rest, and as you know, even TV shuts down for the holidays. Then how do you spend some time without having to put up with the usual reboots? No need to worry why To save us is Netflix The hottest month of summer promises to be full of new TV series.





In fact, there are many series that are coming out in August and they can definitely be right for you, let’s see what we think are among the most interesting ones.

TV series to watch on Netflix in August 2022

One of the most anticipated series to watch on Netflix in August for sure.twenty five and twenty oneAugust 5, Korean series about a young lady trying to pursue her ambitions at any cost, who, on her way, will meet a young workaholic trying to rebuild life. For San Lorenzo, on the 10th of the month. August is coming insteadInstant Dream House – Homes to Transform‘, a series featuring a team of professionals tasked with transforming private homes from top to bottom in just 12 hours.

On August 19, the role will be played.cleo“whose protagonist is a former assassin spy who will carry out a series of attacks to take revenge on the people who betrayed her, and in the end, on August 23, she will activate”lost ole‘, a television series whose hero has a game that searches for the boy who has lost it.



Paulo de Falco