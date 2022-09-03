Netflix TV Series Review – Cinematographe.it

intergenerational chain In six episodes he remembers it vividly and lightly love process (always available to watch on Netflix), detox part like Thinking about social media addiction Then trace the more traditional thread I love comedy (and family). Towards freedom from the web. In full French style.

“If the apps you spend most of your time on are free and don’t seem to want to sell anything outright, it’s because you are the product; Talk to your mom on the phone and the phone knows all about you and your mom, rest assured that she will use everything she knows to her advantage.“.

When one of the youngest heroes French series between generations in Six episodes detox English address: off the hook – Listen to these words his teacher said in the school desks, as part of an educational project on the web, he decided it was time Responding to a collective lobotomization scheme implemented by the hidden maneuvers of social platforms. Thus he organized a protest and promoted an online abstinence program.

Not very young people will turn into a robot, but the same cannot be said for people in their 30s. Represents the generation that preceded them, who completed ten years of higher education or more ya And the but notinseparable friends, both are victims, albeit in different ways, of the secret relationship with social networks.

The first was denounced by her ex-husband Online stalking; The second became the heroine of a viral video with ironic intentions in spite of herself. It is necessary to take a break, and it will not be easy. Next to them, parents and relatives suffer from small and large nerve pains, small and large dissatisfactions, A society of adults no one can claim to be immune to the compulsion to shake, But this is basically the same Keen to regain his strength and return to his opposite – At what age and at what cost – Life is offended, life is terrified.

It is about vice, which limits pathology, aSelf-reliance is highly toxicTo update your Instagram feed or consult Wikipedia for Virgil’s birthday, which detox It reveals ordinary computing events in which monitoring what the other person is posting creates the illusion of knowing, controlling, and being with them. But the crux of the problem, which emerges vividly episode by episode, has to do with motivation, and thus the narcissistic, subjective, relationship with ourselves, rather than our true relational dynamic, which seems to emerge dangerously fromAlienation in virtual reality as an automated and protected envelopewhere it hides as in the womb.

spinning Reality Specifically, the difficulty of inclusion in the use of digital content; The social vampire – and the universal existential issues of traditional emotional comedy – loneliness at thirty, feeling restricted and not progressing toward marital and reproductive projects or toward desired career successes; Spousal and parental crisis -, detox Accompanying Léa, Manon, and their eccentric mini-world, on a road to regain freedom Thus liberating time and space from energies outside of dependence Reopening at the meeting Unexpected and transformative power, future promises. The end, if not open, equivocal, is a prelude to another date. The series is watching quickly And he may forget just as quickly, but in the meantime, with his French sobriety and wit, he knows how to amuse people and make them think.