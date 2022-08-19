Netflix, the new season of Chef’s Table dedicated to pizza – TV

(ANSA) – ROME, August 19 – Chef’s Table, the Netflix docu series, returns with a season dedicated to pizza art around the world, beginning September 7 in all countries where the service is active. On this new journey into gastronomy, chefs Gabriel Ponce and Franco Pepe will represent Italy.



From Italy to Japan, from Portland to Phoenix, you will enter the kitchens of chefs who, with their creativity, elevate this dish from our tradition to an art form through their unique flavors, stimulating backgrounds and passion for creating the perfect slice.



Composed of 6 episodes, Chef’s Table: Pizza sees a rotation of 6 different chefs, who provide their own vision and interpretation of pizza: Chris Bianco (Phoenix, Arizona, USA), Gabriel Ponce (Rome, Italy), Ann Kim (Minneapolis, MN, USA). USA), Franco Pepe (Kayazu, Italy), Yoshihiro Imai (Kyoto, Japan) and Sarah Minnick (Portland, Oregon, USA).



(Dealing).

