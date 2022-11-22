Netflix: The 10 most watched TV series this week from November 14-20, 2022

there top 10 affiliate TV series most viewed on Netflix From November 14-20 see Season 5 of the crown It remains at the top for the second week in a row, but new episodes of Elite fall behind.

The interest in the history of the British royal family told by Peter Morgan is also evident thanks to the presence of the first season of the Netflix-branded project, which reached eighth place.

In the top 3 most watched titles, behind The Crown, are two new arrivals in the platform’s catalog: season 6 of the Spanish series Élite and the 1899 debut, the new creation from the creators of Dark.

Still at the bottom of the platform is Manifest season 4, a show that was saved from cancellation by Netflix and seems like a good investment, considering that episodes of the first made it to Step 7 of the ranking.

The Crown 5, review: The least successful season of the Netflix series, but it’s still flying high

The fifth place is followed by the second season of the series “One of us is a liar”, followed by the new episodes of “Warrior Noun”, which also enters the tenth place along with the episodes of the first chapter of the story.

The list of the ten most watched titles of the past seven days ends with the British series Inside Man, with David Tennant and Stanley Tucci, which has been on the charts for three weeks now.