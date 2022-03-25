Netflix Still Focusing on Video Games: New Acquisition Is Official

Netflix Looks like he doesn’t want to stop anymore. The American company expands its horizons and aims directly to games Worldoffering a wide range of Free games in their catalog. In the last few hours, Netflix announces the acquisition of its third video game studio.

Through a press release on your siteNetflix announced that it has acquired it Entertainment Fighting Coacha software house specializing in mobile addresses. In the release, the founders of the studio were excited about the process and stated that Boss Fight’s mission is to provide simple, beautiful, and fun gaming experiences to play anywhere. And therefore, Collaboration with Netflix is ​​important For them since the broadcasting giant”It allows game developers like us to focus on creating games without worrying about monetization“.

It was Boss Fight Entertainment Founded in 2013 By CEO David Ribe, Bill Jackson and Scott Winsett. The software house has A team of about one hundred and fifty developers, with offices in Allen and Dallas, Texas, but also in Seattle. One of the studio’s most important works is the mobile title Dungeon Boss. In addition to acquiring Boss Fight Entertainment, Netflix has expanded its influence in the video game world, previously acquiring other dedicated studios, such as night school studioauthor Oxenfriand the Finnish mobile gaming team Upcoming games.

Therefore, the streaming giant continues to expand in the world of video games. The acquisition of a third development studio will allow Netflix to increase its influence, but also to ensure its subscribers an increasing number of free games in its catalog.

In this regard, we remind you that a few days ago, Netflix announced the arrival of three free titles. Additionally, we inform you that the company has announced a new title on the platform, which will be available from April 2022.