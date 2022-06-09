Netflix sequel Masters of the Universe: Announcing the Revelation

Good news for fans of He-Man and the legendary franchise. During Geek Week, Kevin Smith announced the sequel to the Netflix series Masters of the Universe: Revelationin itself a spiritual sequel to the hit animated series of the ’80s.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation announced for the sequel

It will be called Masters of the Universe: Revolution It will resume from the cliffhanger of the premiere that saw Skeletor, a historical villain, being absorbed by Motherboard. Rumors about a possible second season have become more and more pressing in recent months, and the same Mark Hamill, the voice actor for Skeletor, has teased fans about it.

It will be a stand-alone story that should not be divided into two parts, as I did with Masters of the Universe: Revelation. At the moment, there are no details yet on a possible release date, but fans can expect a new confrontation between He-Man and Skeletor.

After the vision comes the revolution!

A big thank you to everyone who submitted our show last summer! You have given us the strength to return to Grayskull for another epic adventure from eternity! – Kevin Smith (ThatKevinSmith) 8 June 2022

Written by Kevin Smiththe first season of Masters of the Universe: Revelation (divided into two parts) It garnered extremely positive acclaim from critics and audiences. The veteran took care of Smith’s support Rob David Those who have written comics recently He-Man and Masters of the Universe For DC, so did the previous comics published by Dark Horse.

The first part was released on Netflix on July 23, 2021, while the second part was released on November 23 of the same year. But the world of He-Man won’t stop at the animated series in question: we remind you that after years of waiting and delay The live-action movie The Masters of the Universe finally got the green lightdescribed as a true origin story.