Netflix San Remo 2022: Spot Todome

There are many commercials scheduled in commercial breaks for Italy’s most-watched music event, from the Costa Cruises event starring Small Consumer to Caffè Borbone with The Jackal, to name a few. The Netflix Commercial for Sanremo 2022 However, it is definitely one of those that instantly grabs attention and remains easily engraved in the memory.

‘Tudum’ Is the Beginning of a Story: Netflix Commercial for Sanremo 2022

in a spot, Signed by Publicis ItaliaVarious scenes from everyday life are shown, but in each of them there is at least one scene a certain Which makes the heroes of different sequences think that this could beThe beginning of an interesting story: A woman enters the station and suddenly hears a public telephone ringing; A couple, supposedly father and daughter, are walking in the woods with camping gear, but the smartphone unexpectedly loses connection; Two women are at home during a storm and the power is suddenly cut off.

When all the details came out, the heroes of these scenes were They don’t say wordslonliness “todom“, a sound Very short and musical. Thanks to the fact that there are no other words or other background noise to attract attention, but only low background music, the viewer is definitely intrigued.

When a great story is about to begin, feel it | netflix italy

After the various sequences, at the end of the advertisement a clear and simple slogan on a black background can be read: «When a great story is about to begin, feel itThe choice to use white and red for characters on the black background is not at all random, because in addition to calling The colors used by the brand (In the logo, when opening media contents that can be used on the platform, in graphics and images for social media for example) The phrase immediately catches the eye and allows you to focus on both its component parts, one before the comma and the other after the comma.

The first part of the sentence contains elements that invoke the service of the broadcast platform and are, in general, a file Stories They are presented through TV series, movies, documentaries, etc. (The adjective “large” is intended to emphasize the quality of the proposed contents).

The second part of the sentence, on the other hand, emphasizes soundTudum, now a brand identifier, also figuratively evokes a feeling that goes beyond just listening.

Overall, the sentence emphasizes that it is exactly the audio that triggers the media products on the platform to play on Netflix and anyone familiar with the platform can identify them and Associate it with the brand .

Immediately after the screen you can hear the recognizable “tudum”, as expected, when opening any content on the Netflix video streaming platform, while the logo appears.

The phone number in the Netflix commercial “tudum”

The advertisement aims to instill a lot of curiosity in the viewer, both through the different scenes that make one think about the many beginnings of different stories one would like to know more about, and through the repetition of audio.

. is entered Detail in one sceneMoreover, it seems to have heightened the interest of those who watched this Netflix 2022 commercial: it specifically phone number Who reads written on a handkerchief, which is a The waiter leaves for a girl Sitting at a restaurant table with her presumed friend, played by Italian actress Matilda de Angelis.

Turning off the frame in which the number appears, we notice two things: it has a quantity and a combination of numbers such as the ability to represent Current phone number accompanied by a little smile. This particular smile seems to refer not only to the girl you are reading in the ad, but to the spectator himself: trying to call the number and call, in fact, the “tudum” Netflix campaign seems to be going on, the answer to that follows the episodes, could not but provoke another smile .

Netflix Commercial Signed by Publicis Italia / LePub I was very appreciated From the audience: This is confirmed by the number of views on the official YouTube channel (over 57 thousand in seven days, February 1-7), but also comments received and engagement generated by relevant posts on the social channels of the brand.

The interest in this agency was that it can be considered on LinkedIn among the competitors of Publicis Italia, i.e. my friendShare a post to answer the questions received regarding who invented it.Netflix ad #tudumAmong other things, by publicly expressing appreciation for himself.

Creating a distinctive and distinctive sound: Netflix “tudum”, which is no longer just a sound

Netflix Spot Sanremo 2022 isn’t just focused on promoting one’s stories – also because Netflix harnesses the power of stories and often storytelling in its campaigns – it also highlights the Brand recognition and some branding elements. In particular, as expected, combined with the endless narrative intrigues that can be followed on the platform, the a hero the place is”todom“.

This is now the defining sound of the brand, but it has become so over time else. In community development and fandom for various media products Netflix launched a partner siteAnd his name is correct todom.

In this portal currently available in English only, you can also learn from the Italian service center[1]it’s possiblefind and […] food yours passion For the TV series and movies you love. On todom You will find Exclusive InterviewsAnd behind-the-scenes content, additional videos, and more. […] If you are logged in with your Netflix account, you will get a fileA more personalized experiencebased on the TV shows and movies you’ve rated or recently watched on Netflix. todom Currently only available in English», you can read.

And indeed, by exploring Tudum’s English page, which invites viewers, consumers and users to «Read the stories behind our stories», you can access tons of articles, insights, videos, trailers and interviews behind the scenes content on Netflix. However, the reference to the brand identification voice is present. In fact, the English portal is emphasized that “Tudum is quite literally Netflix audio And your trusted source go behind Streams of titles and talent that light up your screen», highlighting the possibility to bypass the platform’s long list of titles.

Video created in 2021 – specifically for Fan event For Netflix audio-visual products[2] – in it appear various actors who dwell on “tudum”, trying to make a correct pronunciation or explain what this is in reality Concept (Because, predictably, it’s more than just a sound or word it’s arguably a concept that encompasses the brand’s philosophy.)

TUDM: a global event for the masses | Official teaser | Netflix

It must be emphasized that #todom It’s also become a hashtag, and now it’s the official hashtag of the campaign that includes the Netflix Sanremo 2022 ad.

As evidenced by the Netflix Italy Instagram profile, it is also used to accompany some additional content on social media, such as videos related to audio notation Kashmir meets Netflix[3]in which “Italy’s softest podcast collaborates with Netflix for five episodes dedicated to evenings sanremo“,” You can also read in the description of the podcast presented by Eduardo Ferrario and Luca Ravenna, who meet many guests, actors or singers. However, podcasts are uploaded in the video version from time to time on the Netflix Italy channel on YouTube, as well as shown in short excerpts on other social networks.

View this post on Instagram targeting = “_Blank” rel=”noopener”> Post published by Netflix Italy (netflixit)

Netflix’s choice of a venue that takes advantage of an audio component during the Sanremo 2022 Music Festival turns out to be strategic. As evidence of this, the cooperation Netflix with the Kashmir Podcastfocused strictly on the evenings of Sanremo, but also on creating a series of themed contents for the entire week of the music event, always consistent not only with the style and tone of the brand’s voice, and a call to action, more or less clear, so as not to forget your favorite series on Platform.

I wish for the next few days: 🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

Look at San Remo

🕯 + keep my husband 🕯

with chain

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 – Netflix Italy (NetflixIT) February 1, 2022

It is clear, then, that the aim of exploiting a great event, including social events, such as Sanremo, to reach a wide audience, as well as potentially causing a stir on the Internet.