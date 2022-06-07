Netflix renews the horror series, here is the video announcement!

Will we ever be able to see the survivors of Heosun High School again? This is what he asks of us Netflix to advertise the second season From We are no longer alive (we all died), the Korean zombie series whose first season finale has kept everyone in tune. Horror drama inspired by the popular webtoon series from Naver Now in our school by Joo Dong-geun, which aired from 2009 to 2011. The first season of Netflix was one of the biggest worldwide hits for the streaming giant. Since the launch – which happened in early 2022 – We are no longer alive It became the 3rd most watched non-English language TV show on Netflix (here you can find our review, to understand why it was such a huge success), with over 536.39 million hours of broadcasting (squid game And the paper house S4 is the first 2).

It should come as no surprise, then, that this is so streamer I decided to renew the horror series for another season. This announcement came today during the first day of geek week, the annual Netflix event dedicated to all the awaited news. Here is the video trailer for the upcoming season, at the moment with no release date:

We’re Not Alive 1 and the small open ending that didn’t herald a second season

Season 1 of We are all dead In fact it is not finished in an “open” fashion. The finale of the final episode feels like a whole series: the surviving students of the story – Su-hyeok, On-jo, Dae-su, Hyo-ryung, Mi-jin, and Ha-ri – infiltrate the quarantine area to check if rumors about Their friend Nam Ra is half human and half zombie right. The students find that Nam-ra lives at a familiar meeting point on the roof. Nam-ra hints that there may be other survivors of the zombie apocalypse, and also confirms that there are still plenty of monsters out there.