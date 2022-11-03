Netflix Releases Roar Uthaug Troll Trailer

An elf is coming to Netflix and looking terrifying. In early December, Netflix will release a new original movie from Roar Othogboss Tomb rider And the wave. The movie is called troll And that’s exactly what you think it is. It tells of the resurrection of a giant dwarf on Mount Dover and the devastation caused by his return after a thousand years of imprisonment.

Troll looks like a Norwegian Kaiju styled movie Godzilla, with a giant creature wreaking havoc and a select group of people hoping to stop it. The movie will come Netflix Only on December 1, but the streaming service has given the first glimpse of the upcoming frenzy. On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled its first Chaotic Troll trailer, which you can watch in full below.

What is a Netflix Troll?

Troll, directed by Roar Othoug, with a screenplay Aspen Okan. The movie is produced by motion blur And from Espen Horn And the Christian Stand Sinkerud. The movie is the protagonist Mary Wellman, an archaeologist involved in helping the government find out what’s behind many strange events. Of course, it turned out to be a dwarf. The movie is also a star Kim FalkAnd the Mads Sjord Petersen And the Jared Edsvold.

Troll is the first Roar Uthaug movie since the reboot of the Tomb Raider franchise Alicia Vikander In 2018. The Wave was released three years ago, in 2015. He also directed escape films, silver magic And the cold prey.

This is the official Troll recording line provided by Netflix:

“Deep in Mount Dover, a giant thing wakes up after being trapped for a thousand years. The creature destroys everything in its path, and is rapidly approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something that was thought to exist only in Norwegian folklore?”

troll It will arrive on Netflix on December 1st.

what do you think? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to join our group Facebook is dedicated to TV series and movies.