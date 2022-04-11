Netflix releases a mysterious countdown

The release date of the fourth season of Stranger Things is approaching and in the past few minutes, Netflix released a mysterious countdown to the series’ official YouTube channel. which ends tomorrow.

Especially, It’s a live hour frame that shows, at the time of writing, that there are 21 hours left until the end of this countdown. We don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, but considering we already know the release dates for both Part 1 and Part 2 of Stranger Things Season 4, Could be a trailer.

After all, The announcement of the fourth and final season of this series arrived two years ago Since then, apart from the mini-trailer series released on the official Netflix channels and the announcement of release dates, nothing else has been revealed.

In case you didn’t know, We remind you that Volume 1 of Season 4 will be released on May 27, while Volume 2 will be released on July 1. So we’re running out, a little over a month since the first set of episodes arrived.

This series tells the story of a group of friends who suddenly and mysteriously lose a unit. In fact, Little Will Byers had disappeared. At the same time, a young girl named Eleven appears with mysterious magical powers. We don’t say anything else so that nothing spoils you, in case you decide to take it back and we strongly advise you to do so.

In addition to, The series takes place in the eighties, and this greatly contributed to its success. This, along with some stylistic and narrative choices, unleashed a lot of nostalgia in the audience for that specific historical era.

A very specific and well-married option, however, with a well-stocked and very interesting product: therefore, the success of this series was exciting and many fans have been waiting, as mentioned, for two years now for the fourth season.