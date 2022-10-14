Netflix released five more Prime Video episodes in the last quarter – Nerd4.life

Discussions about which movie and TV subscription streaming service offers the best quality content on the net are always heated up, but when it comes to “quantity,” no one seems to be outdoing. Netflix. According to MoffettNathanson analysts, the platform has posted well in the last quarter 1,024 episodes Taken from nearly 159 different shows Five times what Amazon Prime offers video.

This is a new record for Netflix, the previous one being set in the last quarter of 2021 when the platform received nearly 900 episodes from 143 TV series. For comparison, in the same period Amazon Prime Video released “only” 223 episodes, Hulu 194, Disney+ 140, and HBO Max 114. Quantity obviously doesn’t make for quality, but we’re still talking about a really impressive amount of shows and episodes.

As we can see from the chart above, Netflix generally publishes far more content than the competition, aiming to cater to everyone’s tastes a bit, a strategy that co-CEO Ted Sarandos emphasized.

Staying on the topic, according to JustWatch data, Netflix is ​​the preferred streaming platform by Italians on a par with Prime Video, while Disney+ continues to gain subscribers month to month.