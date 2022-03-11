Netflix presents the trailer for Season 6

The trailer for Season 6, Better Call Saul, is finally available. Yes, Netflix has been released The entire trailer dedicated to the new season of the episodic Breaking Badwhich will also close the chain.

From the trailer, it’s possible to see what’s going on in the mind of Vince Galligan, who’s already familiar with Breaking Bad. In fact, editing that mimics Kubrickian’s style and makes it so typical of the series, makes the trailer for Better Call Saul season 6. really beautiful. At the end of the trailer, we see it all A time of joy and grace before seeing Saul Goodman (played by the immortal Bob Odenkirk) Before Falling into the Darkness of the series, starring Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

I’ve been waiting a lot So much for this latest season of Better Call SaulMany of the delays were due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but many were worried when the lead actor had a heart attack while filming the series, forcing him to rest.

The last time I watched Better Call Saul, before the trailer for Season 6, the situation was like this: Avoid Jimmy and Kim (girlfriend)A headset that is framed as secret agents. In fact, they were hunted down by both the Jose Fringe cartel and the Salamanca cartel. But even when Jimmy seemed out of this world. Not to mention that meanwhile, Lalo – who was thought to be dead – is actually still in Mexico and he is too The only person who understands how dangerous Gas Fringe is.

The last sentence of the trailer really leaves us hanging, Because he wants viewers to understand That things won’t really end the way they imagine them. In fact, the last sentence is “Whatever happens next, things won’t go the way you thinkAnd he is not Leaves plenty of room for interpretation. But for now, you just have to wait for the series to hit Netflix.