Netflix plans to release the document “Descendant”, which was given in Sundance for the month of October

After the news that award-winning documentary descending It will be shown as an official selection at the 60th New York Film Festival, diverse Exclusively announced that the movie will release on October 21 On the a program Netflix And in selected rooms.

Directed by Margaret Brown (Order of Legends, Be Here to Love Me: Townes Van Zandt, The Great Invisible), the documentary follows members of Africatown, a small community in Alabama, as they share their personal stories and community history as descendants of Clotilda, the last known ship that illegally transported enslaved Africans to the United States. The ship arrived in America 40 years after the African slave trade became a capital crime. It was promptly cremated and its existence denied, but now, as the documentary’s title makes clear, “after a century shrouded in secrecy and speculation, the descendants of the survivors of Clotilda They claim their history.”

The documentary was shown for the first time in the world in Sundance Film Festival In January, she won the American Jury Special Award for Creative Vision. almost, Netflix Acquired the global rights to the film and production company elevated areas From Barak And the Michelle Obama I signed up to present the film along with Streamer Essam participant.

These are the words brouwn After the acquisition is announced:

I was humbled and honored to have spent four years with the people of Africatown seeking justice and reconciliation for what happened in the 1860s and continues to happen today. I am pleased that thanks to the global reach of Netflix and the High Ground, audiences around the world will be able to learn about this powerful story.

last week , Obama He made a surprise appearance at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival to promote the documentary, which was shown during the opening night of the 20th edition of the festival.

These are the words Michelle Obama:

“When we checked it out…we looked at it and immediately thought, “That’s why we’re doing better.” Because what we know about our black history we don’t talk about at all. We can’t get anything from our elders, can we? We know nothing. We have to tell our stories to the youngest of them. It has to be us, we can’t follow the tradition of silencing our pain, because this movie shows us that our stories are the force that makes us see.“.

Barack Obama he added: “When we left the White House, Michelle and I talked about the things we wanted to do after the presidency. We have many things to do, but one of the things we learned during the campaign and when he took office is the importance of stories and who tells them, and what stories are true and clear… We believe that everyone’s stories matter. Everyone has a sacred story that motivates and moves us. It’s not just a matter of nostalgia, but it gives us strength in the present and the future“.

descending produced by Kyle Martin, Essie Chambers And the brouwnwho were all present at the MVAAFF show and participated in a Q&A with the grandchildren Clotilda and residents Africatown Jocelyn Davis And the We see TunstallBoth topics are from the documentary. Executive Producers are Jeff Scholl And the Diane Wehrman subordinate participantAnd the Kate Horowitz subordinate Cinetic AverageAnd the Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson subordinate Two One Five Entertainment, Tariq “Black Thought” TrotterAnd the Sean Ji And the plant Zohlmann.

