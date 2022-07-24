Netflix opens the doors to the world of dreams in the new official trailer!

A few days after the new image of The Sandman, Warner Bros. Painting in collaboration with Netflix Showing at San Diego Comic Con 2022 The new official trailer for the series is based on the comic Neil Gaiman.

Another world awaits us all when we close our eyes and sleep: A place called the dream, where the hypnotist, the lord of dreams (played by Tom Sturridge), shapes all our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured by a mortal and held captive on Earth for more than a century, his absence sets off a chain of events that will forever change the world of dreams and the waking world. to restore the system, Dream will have to travel through different worlds and timelines To fix the mistakes he made during his long existence, visit old friends and many enemies and get acquainted with new entities, cosmic and human.

Based on the beloved and award-winning DC Comics series written by Neil GaimanAnd the hypnotic A very rich mix of fantasy and myth: Season 1, consisting of ten episodes, will arrive on Netflix starting August 5th. Developed and manufactured by Gaiman, along with show director Alan Heinberg and David S. Gower, hypnotic The cast also includes Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivian Achembong, Gwendolyn Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Colman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell Baptist, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston and Vanesso Samunii.

