Netflix movie trailer [Video]

In the past few hours, Netflix released the first trailer for Glass onions: Unlocking the mystery of the knivesThe second chapter of Rian Johnson’s thriller saga Daniel Craig As the brilliant detective Benoit Blanc. In the first images we can finally get a glimpse of the gigantic cast made possible by the N platform. Along with the aforementioned protagonist, who recently took off the role of James Bond, we find Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick, Katherine Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Madeline Klein, Janelle Monae, and Edward Norton. Below is the official summary of Glass onions: Unlocking the mystery of the knivesComing to Netflix on December 23.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery sees Detective Benoit Blanc (Golden Globe nominee Daniel Craig) reprise his role from Knives Out and travel to the Mediterranean to solve a new mystery. If Knives Out is talking about murders in the family, then Glass Onion is good cause for concern from the closest of friends. When tech billionaire Miles Braun (Edward Norton) invites some of his closest loved ones on vacation to his private Greek island, it quickly becomes clear that not everything is perfect in heaven. And when someone dies, who better than Blanc can uncover plots?

Director ryan johnson She described her style of casting Organizing dinner.

The manager said you are trying to invite the people you like. But the truth is, you never know. At the end of the day, just trying to get the best actors on each part, the most suitable actors for each part. Then roll the dice as well and hold your breath. Fortunately, we have a really cool, mixed group.

What do you think of these first pictures?