Netflix movie has no consistency

In the heart of summer 2020, Netflix distributed a sentimental comedy made for the very young on its streaming platform that took on the then-popular musical phrase and downplayed it. At a tourist destination where a group of teenagers were looking for love: Under the Riccione sun It is a light and simple film, loosely inspired by the Italian holiday films of the 80s, but the good numbers recorded after publication led to the development of the sequel that you find among Netflix films in July 2022.

Under the Amalfi sun It conveys some of the characters seen in the previous episode of Romagna Riviera (the home of the Netflix series we told you about in Summertime 3 . review) to the coast of Salerno, describing the continuation of those relationships born on the Rimini seafront and the introduction of new heroes within a minimal and substantive framework. Although the project in this case is not intended to revolutionize the world of Italian comedy, Text quality is baffling Because of the lack of a dependency relationship the film makes a succession of situations without a logical connection.

Cultivate summer love

The plot takes the threads left by its conclusion into suspense Under the Riccione sunAnd the The interweaving of old and new stories To describe a new phase of adolescent emotion. Vincenzo (Lorenzo Zorzulo) is ready to welcome his girlfriend Camila (Ludovica Martino) at the airport, and finally back to Italy after a year of studying abroad, to go home in Amalfi that will host them for their summer vacation: the blind boy He intends to test their relationship With light coexistence before he drowns and asks her to live together.

Alongside them is also Furio (Davide Calgaro), Vincenzo’s always reliable friend who is looking for his first love, and Camilla’s Canadian classmate, Nathalie (Kyshan Wilson). The four share Vincenzo’s father’s house, while his mother (Isabella Ferrari) Cancels his planned vacation with Lucio (Luca Ward) to keep them in check and make sure the son doesn’t put himself at risk with risky choices.

heart problems

The sentimentality of the film written by Enrico Vanzina and directed by Martina Pastore does not give any jerks during the useful ninety minutes to watch, with the young heroes moving in the field of love with the weight of an old mushroom, Without any hint of freshness or fun Who should characterize acne.

Vincenzo and Camila plan their future just as the boy’s mother does with Lucio, intersecting the two stories in a sign of devotion and love, but watching two 20-year-olds act like a middle-aged couple doesn’t help the work progress. Who actually suffers from a scattered and superficial emotional fabric. The situation hardly improves when the spotlight is on secondary characters, because the development of Fulvio and Nathalie, although taken for granted to the point of improbability, is at least reliable and proportional to the age of the boys involved. Mario Calgaro was also entrusted with the film’s comic streak, a burden that the Milanese artist – thanks to recent collaborations with the Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo – trio – would naturally bear, but Unconvincing due to crude jokes and situations playing on the safe sidewith a text that is fundamentally inappropriate for laughter for these reasons.

logical defects

The writing exhausts all its creativity in retrieving an embedded narrative framework in which the characters, young or not, influence each other and help each other grow on an emotional level, but the plot develops Exposes the viewer to the absence of a common thread Which combines the scenes displayed on the screen.

The film distributed by Netflix is ​​a collection of situations separated from each other, and can be freely removed to reconstruct them in a different way without losing the overall sense of action. The lack of a cause-and-effect relationship stems from the emotional and factual inertia that pervades the film, Which is configured as a tourist site for a picturesque destination In periods when several important events take place, the director’s choice to rely on continuous long and panoramic shots, framing glimpses of an environment suspended between modernity and tradition, can only support this analysis. The Amalfi Coast is lit up colorfully in pastel colours, in the tones of the everlasting dawn that The visual effect definitely makes it more romantic and intimatebut he tends to flatten the film to the mild rhythms created by the plot, aided in this case also by a haunting soundtrack.