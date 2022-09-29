Netflix is ​​working on a TV series based on Avatar

There are still some details, but the names of the main characters in the Netflix TV adaptation have been revealed

Netflix has officially announced that it has started working on a TV series based on Avatar – The Legend of Aang. There are still few details available but what is known now is the composition of the working group, which was unveiled by the streaming giant itself. address will be Avatar: Another Airbender And he wants it to be a homage to the original animated series, from which the TV series takes its cue. Filming has not yet begun but Netflix plans to start work in the coming weeks. Obviously, no release date has been set, but it will likely be available no later than the last quarter of 2023, if not directly in 2024.