Netflix is ​​working on a TV series based on Avatar

There are still some details, but the names of the main characters in the Netflix TV adaptation have been revealed
Netflix has officially announced that it has started working on a TV series based on Avatar – The Legend of Aang. There are still few details available but what is known now is the composition of the working group, which was unveiled by the streaming giant itself. address will be Avatar: Another Airbender And he wants it to be a homage to the original animated series, from which the TV series takes its cue. Filming has not yet begun but Netflix plans to start work in the coming weeks. Obviously, no release date has been set, but it will likely be available no later than the last quarter of 2023, if not directly in 2024.
cast Avatar: Another Airbender
Obviously, Netflix hasn’t fully announced all the cast but has already announced those who will be the main protagonists, who will have the difficult task of getting viewers as excited about the story as they did. Avatar – The Legend of Aang in his day. The protagonist, Aang, will have a face Gordon Cormier. After that, Kiawentiio will be Katara; Ian Osley will play Sokka. Dallas Leo will be Zuko; Elizabeth Yu will be Azula. But that’s not all, as the cast could also include Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue; Irene Bedard as Yagoda; Utkarsh Ambudkar as King Bhoomi.
Curiosity of Avatar: Another Airbender
It will not survive more than that many of the characters chosen to play this film are of Asian origin. It is certainly not a coincidence, but in fact a careful selection of production, explained by the exhibitor, Albert Kim, which defines this production as “an opportunity to show Asian and indigenous characters as alive and well. Not just in a cartoon, but in a world that actually exists, very similar to the one we live in.” The plot of the series has not been revealed in detail, but it is likely that it will follow the already tracked story Avatar – The Legend of Aangwhich is likely to be an in-depth TV transmission.
