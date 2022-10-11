‘Netflix’ is still the new project of illustrator Sarah Bellonato from Bra – Lavocedialba.it

It’s called ‘My Father’s Dragon’ and it is an animated movie from Irish production company Cartoon Saloon to be shown in Italy on Netflix on November 11. But for Julia Sara Bellonato – an illustrator from Braida interviewed in the past by our newspaper for her collaboration with ‘The SPA Studio’ for the feature animation ‘Klaus’ – it’s also the myriad international experience with which she can define herself. Far, aloof, on.

We communicated with Julia in the past few days, after the release of the new animated film on social networks. “Cooperation with Cartoon Saloon Studio began in November 2020, after an audition for the position of ‘Animation Assistant’ and an interview with the supervisors to achieve a ‘big’ role – says Julia -. The longest productions in which I had the pleasure to participate, the collaboration lasted until February 2022”.

Collaboration – is one of the most internationally rated animation studios, especially thanks to ‘The Secret of Kells’, ‘The Song of the Sea’ and ‘Wolfwalkers’ – born and surviving during the harshest times of the pandemic. But Julia stresses: “There were no great difficulties and the organization of remote work was well managed: management, colleagues and supervisors all turned out to be enthusiastic and qualified people. It was also good to share the moments of entertainment with the games. It was organized online, especially during holiday periods such as Halloween or Christmas, which was a chance to get to know each other better and feel a little closer.”

In Dad’s Dragon, the information on the network is scarce (even if the wait is long, of course). However, it shouldn’t be wrong to think that it’s a new fairy tale of the kind the studio is already accustomed to. It is also the case, in her activity, Julia: “Cinema has always been considered a form of entertainment beyond pure entertainment; many stories are capable of drawing the mind to discover new things and to reflect on concepts that perhaps a moment before they are ignored or neglected ”tells us.

“Animation cinema in particular is still considered a form of storytelling suitable only for children, and this is very limiting – he continues -. On-demand platforms allow audiences to more easily discover great animation classics. Designed for adults. The dream remains. However, she is one of the greatest talents a human being can develop, so stories of this kind are welcome.”

“Right now I’m working on a project for an animated Netflix series and I think it’ll see the light next year, but I can’t reveal anything – Julia concludes -. I’m very curious about audience comments about Daddy’s Dragon: I’d be happy to hear from everyone who wants to.” Connect with me on social media about it!”