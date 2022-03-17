Netflix is ​​re-proposing TV series with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

In the United States and Canada, Netflix again made the TV series Servant of the People, one of the great successes as a representative of what later became the president of Ukraine, today on all newspapers and all television sets due to the Russian invasion of it. country.

As it has been widely remembered in recent days, the present day Ukrainian President Volodymyr ZelenskyBefore turning to politics, he was an actor. Comedian.

In addition to being the voice actor for Paddington in his, Zelensky He became famous in Ukraine and other parts of the world as called the protagonist in the satirical series Sloha Narudo (International title: Abdul people), and consists of three seasons that aired between 2015 and 2019.

The series, ironically, or maybe not, saw Zelensky In the role of a high school teacher who suddenly becomes the president of Ukraine thanks to a video clip shared by his students. And only in 2019, a month after the broadcast of the last episode of the series, Zelensky was truly elected president.

He was the servant of the people in the catalog Netflix American, then he got out. but with an ad on Twitterthe broadcasting giant announced that it has made the series available again in the United States of America and Canada, to many subscribers who expressed their desire to watch the series at a time when it was ZelenskyAnd for sad reasons, it is on the pages of all paper newspapers and on the web.

In addition to transfer NetflixIt should be noted that there are many TV channels in the world that, at the moment, are negotiating the rights to show the servant of the people.

There is no news, at the moment, of movements related toItalia.