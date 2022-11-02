Netflix in Viterbo for ‘The Decameron’, City of the Popes Becomes Florence of 300 Plague-devastated

Displays – The series is inspired by the works of Giovanni Boccaccio-Pasolini in 1971 and also chose Tossia as the location for “The Decameron”.

Viterbo Filming of “The Jackal” ended in Viterbo a few weeks ago, and the city of the Popes has already been chosen to produce an important new film. This time on behalf of global streaming giant Netflix.

Viterbo – Piazza San Pellegrino

In fact, the Italian production house 360° is working on a new series on Netflix called “The Decameron”, inspired by the famous work of Giovanni Boccaccio. The context is that of Florence in the middle of the fourteenth century devastated by the plague, but part of the scenes must be filmed in the Tuscan city in the historical center of Viterbo. In particular, in the medieval district of San Pellegrino.

The Decameron will be directed by American director Michael Oppendale, who in recent years has sponsored several episodes of some of the most popular TV series with international audiences. These films also include “Glee”, “American Horror Story”, “Fargo”, “Walking Dead”, “Fear the Walking Dead”, “Mad Man”, “Legion” and “Daredevil”.

Director Michael Abendal

The production house is now in contact with the Municipal and Regional Administration of Viterbo to carry out all necessary procedures to obtain the concession of spaces in the Historic Center of Viterbo for the preparation and filming of scenes.

If all goes well, “The Decameron” could mark the “return” TV series for Viterbo and Tuscia. First, because the City of the Popes will return to take over the role of Florence after hosting the cast of the fantasy series Ray in 2016 and 2018. “the doctors”, which traces the history of the powerful Florentine family from Cosimo De Medici to the most famous Lorenzo. But above all because Viterbo and its county have already been chosen as the location for another very famous cinematic transmission of Boccaccio’s work: “The Decameron” by Pier Paolo PasoliIt was released in Italian cinemas in 1971.

Viterbo – Medici photography

Finally, The Decameron will punish Netflix’s return to Tuscia. In fact, the broadcast giant in 2020 distributed the TV series “Black moon”. Set in the 17th century, the series tells the story of a teenage girl accused of witchcraft who is forced to flee the village where she lives in search of sanctuary from a group of women also accused of black magic. Part of the Black Moon scenes were filmed in the ghost town of Celino, in Sutri and Oriolo Romano and at the Montecalvillo castle.

