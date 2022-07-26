Netflix: Here are all the smartphones (new and old) that support HDR and HD viewing

4 comments
Comment authors, not editors, are responsible for the content they include – information
niky8926 July 2022, 12:13
# 2
Nice Netflix hustler, may have focused on bringing in 4k non-Netflix movies and productions as well.
homerook26 July 2022, 12:20
# 3
The list of smartphones with USB3 video output will be more useful
Maritimos26 July 2022, 13:03
# 4
It is funny that in the article TV is defined as “small screen” and then we are talking about HDR and HD on a smartphone. It was small compared to the cinema but huge compared to a smartphone.
You have to sign in To be able to comment
If you are not registered yet, you can do so through Who is this.
If you are already registered e sign in On the site, you can enter your comment.
Keep in mind what is read in RegulationRespect the “quiet life”.
Discussion is also available over herein the forum.
Friendly alcohol advocate. Future teen idol. Beer aficionado. Amateur music fanatic. Food guru.
Saturn26 July 2022, 10:59
#1
Eeeeeeeehhhhh …………….
….. Either I’m old inside or the world is “crazy”!
…In a smartphone right…the power of the sun in the palm of my hand!
Now users will be back in bulk! security.