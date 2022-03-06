Netflix has hidden streaming settings that you may never have tried

James Martin / CNET

As one of the The best streaming services In the world, Netflix He does not have a day off in most homes. But if you use it daily, weekly or monthly, it does not mean that you know all its secrets.

You may find creating a live watchlist and scrolling through a file top tenOr popular or personal advice sections. But Netflix offers other ways to peek behind the scenes and improve your viewing experience. With a flick of your wrist or remotely, you can broadcast your game with these tips.

Narrow your search for Netflix Originals

Tired of Google “Netflix Show with Monsters”? Take your browsing skills to new heights by searching for Netflix Originals with a single search phrase: “Netflix”. Open the Netflix app on any device and run the brand name in the search bar and it will show all the original Netflix film The series has not been released.

You can use the same method to find content that plays in 4K or HDR. Type in a term and the Netflix search results will display titles in that format. Note that a limited amount of Netflix content is shown in 4K or HDR.

Use hidden codes to access content

At this point, you may have recently heard about hidden codes for Netflix subcategories, such as the Starbucks Secret Menu. These exist. Refine the search for addresses of a particular type by using four-digit codes when viewed in a web browser.

With so much to fix, this trick can help you easily I’m looking for animationAction, adventure, sports movies, musicals and more with the right code. Check CNET Help Information on where to find the genre of movie you’re looking for.

Screenshot from CNET

Check out your video on the keyboard

Do you tend to watch Netflix on PC? If you do, you can rely on your mouse to pause, rewind, or control the volume. But there are keyboard shortcuts for this. Change the volume using the up and down arrow keys and press the left and right arrows to fast forward or rewind for 10 seconds. He hits M to mute the sound.

To pause the broadcast, use the space bar; Click on it again to open your video. Instead of clicking the full screen icon to expand the view, just click F. on your keyboard. To exit full screen mode, use the Esc key. bubble.

Regulating data use

I know a lot of people who like to watch Netflix on their cell phones or tablets. For those with limited data, this can consume a large portion, depending on the quality of the video. However, you can tinker with data usage to reduce the amount of your device.

Open the Netflix app on your phone and tap Furthermore icon or your profile. click App Settings and go to video playback to select cellular data usage. for Netflix Help sectionChange the download setting to wifi only To avoid draining your mobile plan data. Note that this will only appear if your device is running on cellular data.

You can also change the Netflix data usage settings from your web browser for all of your screens, including mobile devices. Open your profile on your account page and click Play settings. There are four options: Auto (default), Low (up to 0.3 GB per hour), Medium (up to 0.7 GB per hour), High – ideal for HD – Uses 3 GB per hour for HD streaming and 7 GB per hour For gentle viewing flow. The lower the quality, the lower the data consumption. Remember that Save your settings.

Do you want to avoid these steps? Your other option is Download episodes or movies to watch offline.

Screenshot by Courtney Jackson/CNET

Use the audio description of the novel

The lesser known feature on Netflix is sound description function, which can be useful for visually impaired viewers. When activated, the voiceover provides a description of what is happening on the screen during the show or movie. A sound describing facial expressions, clothing, landscapes, body movements, and other objects as they occur.

Netflix claims that most of its assets have audio descriptions available and it also works with some other titles on the platform. To play it, start playing a video on your device. Users of mobile devices or computers can touch their screens, while smart TVs, Apple TVs or game consoles will have to use the remote control.

Select the file a dialogue Icon box to see the available audio description languages ​​and choose your option.

Change your translation experience

Enjoying the latest foreign title streaming on Netflix? The voiceovers are great, but some viewers prefer watching certain content like korean drama Anime original language with subtitles. You can adjust subtitle settings for font, size, text shadow, or background.

You will need to open Netflix in a web browser and select a profile from the Accounts page. click Show translation To change the settings, tap save. This can be done for each profile on your Netflix account. You may need to re-download the app to your TV for the changes to take effect. If you don’t like the new setting, just choose “Restore Defaults” to restore your previous subtitle settings.

Screenshot by Courtney Jackson/CNET

Check your bitrate stats

Wondering what is the quality of the live broadcast of your favorite show? Check the bitrate via the Netflix Geek Insights list. Higher bitrate equals higher video quality. With your video open, Press Ctrl + Shift + Alt + D on your laptop keyboard To check bitrate, cache status, and frame rate. On this screen, HD viewers can confirm the speed and accuracy.

Some smart TV models are able to display these stats as well, but you’ll need a remote with an info button. Click while playing a video on Netflix to check out the unfamiliar stats. For Roku users, choose a show or movie and before pressing play, press the zodiac sign * Double click to see the numbers. Double click on it again to disable the display.

We recommend pausing the video so that you can capture the code information without missing any scenes from your favorite show. The other port? You cannot change any of these statistics if you would like a debug session.

Bitrate information is not only interesting for those who are technically interested, but it can help when they have to deal with it Streaming or buffering problems. For example, it can guide you where to move your router or streaming device to improve your Wi-Fi signal.