Netflix Geeked Week, Emotions & Animations on Stranger Things Day

After the first two days, it’s dedicated to TV series and movies that we’ll be watching soon NetflixThe geek week Gave previews on upcoming animations. But it is heresy cartoon Also the person who accompanied the fans in the evening broadcast of the day Weird things. Certainly one of the most awaited statements, also for the most recent one made by one of the two Duffers who warned everyone about the fact that We may not be ready What will we see? Season 4 Final.

Here is the live stream of the day with Hellfire Club:

a “Show after official” and the “The Hellfire Club: A Stranger Things Dungeon & Dragons Adventure” Which brings together some heroes of history – Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Bria Ferguson, and Joseph Quinn – In a special session of the game we watch it play on the screen in the “club for a select few”.

Read also: Netflix Geeked Week gets to the heart of the cartoon

As mentioned, the special dive into the world of Upside Down was anticipated by A Official profile tweet From the broadcast platform, which she said she was sure we wouldn’t be “Ready for what follows”…

You are not ready for what is coming. Stranger Things 4 Vol.2. Coming on July 1st # a week pic.twitter.com/NyzNOOXQNa – Netflix (netflix) June 9, 2022

More or less as claimed Matt Doverwhich, in an interview with TVLine, announced that he had done so “Stop trying to anticipate people’s reaction, because you never know.” Adding to file Part 2 The penultimate season – on Netflix starting July 1 – will see “a little bit of everything”, and will be “very exciting, with the most action and shows ever”.

agree with Joe Queenwhich – which “Know her Crazy symphony of chaos“Presentation creator. Which promises a “successful” ending.

Read also: Netflix Geeked Week 2022 The program and channels to follow