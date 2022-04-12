Netflix, Double Liked Content – Internet and Social Networks

Double excellent for the content. It’s a novelty that Netflix designed to allow subscribers to provide more feedback on the service and to further personalize recommendations. “We understand from users that it is important for them to distinguish between shows they like and those they really like,” explains Kristen Doig Cardet, director of product innovation at Netflix.

As reported by specialist Techcrunch, the company first tried a series of reviews, including the heart used to like on various social media, but tests showed that users responded better to the “Two Thumbs Up” option, i.e. two thumbs up, a more natural extension of the system. Netflix rating.

According to Techcrunch, Netflix will also evaluate a way to make the most of the popularity of certain TV shows or series, for example by letting you discover what content you want to watch based on cast or other factors. “People love giving advice to each other. There are a lot of fan groups,” Doig-Cardet notes.

The new “Two thumb up” option is available to subscribers worldwide, and is distributed on TV, the web, and mobile devices running Android and iOS.