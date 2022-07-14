A few months ago, news revealed that Netflix was considering the show New cheaper subscription with ads, something that is already starting to hit some markets as a test. Well, now we’ve figured it out Netflix is ​​collaborating with Microsoft on this new subscription.

The official announcement was made by a Microsoft مدونة Blog PostWhere this alliance between the entertainment giant was confirmed. As the first lines of the post indicate, Microsoft will become a technical and sales partner of Netflix, Intended to help promote ad-supported first subscription offer.

We are pleased that Netflix has chosen Microsoft as its advertising technology and sales partner. We want publishers to have more viable platforms for long-term ad monetization, so that more people can access the content they love wherever they are. https://t.co/QmPszxJTOf – Satya Nadella July 13, 2022

Netflix collaborates with Microsoft on its new subscription

Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella He shared the announcement via his personal Twitter account, showing his enthusiasm that Netflix decided to trust Microsoft to create this new subscription. Additionally, within the entry we mentioned earlier, Microsoft says the following:

At launch, consumers will have more options to access award-winning Netflix content. Marketers looking to Microsoft for their advertising needs will be able to reach the Netflix audience and premium Connected TV inventory. All ads shown on Netflix will be available exclusively through the Microsoft platform. Today’s announcement also supports Microsoft’s approach to privacy, which is based on protecting customer information.

Finally, CEO NetflixGreg Peters He also made a statement about announcing Netflix’s partnership with Microsoft for this new subscriptionwhere he claimed it “Microsoft has a proven ability to support all of our advertising needs as we build a new ad-supported offering together. Most importantly, Microsoft has provided the flexibility to innovate over time in both the technology and sales aspects, as well as strong privacy protections for our members.”.